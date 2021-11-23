Some Rain To Start Thanksgiving with A Nice, Cool Afternoon!

It’ll be a nice, mild evening with temperatures dipping to the upper 50′s after sunset. Clouds start building up late evening, keeping temperatures in the mid 50′s as we go through the night into your Wednesday. Clouds stick around for Wednesday with only a few peeks of sunshine. However, breezy south winds will bring highs into the mid 70′s.

Our cold front arrives early Thursday morning, but we’ll have a few spotty showers late Wednesday night. Scattered showers will be seen to start Thanksgiving, but everything looks to clear up, including the clouds, by Thanksgiving afternoon. We’ll have temperatures around 60° during that time, with highs cooling to the upper 50′s for Friday afternoon. A few showers will be seen this weekend as a small disturbance passes by. The first will be during the day Saturday, the 2nd early Sunday morning. After that we dry up with highs in the upper 60′s to low 70′s going into next week.

