Advertisement

Some Rain To Start Thanksgiving with A Nice, Cool Afternoon!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be a nice, mild evening with temperatures dipping to the upper 50′s after sunset. Clouds start building up late evening, keeping temperatures in the mid 50′s as we go through the night into your Wednesday. Clouds stick around for Wednesday with only a few peeks of sunshine. However, breezy south winds will bring highs into the mid 70′s.

Our cold front arrives early Thursday morning, but we’ll have a few spotty showers late Wednesday night. Scattered showers will be seen to start Thanksgiving, but everything looks to clear up, including the clouds, by Thanksgiving afternoon. We’ll have temperatures around 60° during that time, with highs cooling to the upper 50′s for Friday afternoon. A few showers will be seen this weekend as a small disturbance passes by. The first will be during the day Saturday, the 2nd early Sunday morning. After that we dry up with highs in the upper 60′s to low 70′s going into next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Radde
Central Texas family afflicted with heartache this holiday season after losing daughter to COVID-19
Valley Mills police are searching for 24-year-old Molly Elizabeth Preveler.
Concerning text prompts family, police to search for Central Texas woman
After two decades as a local nurse, Shannon Farmer is leaving the healthcare industry in...
Some Central Texas healthcare workers quit, fired as vaccine mandates take effect
Two people found deceased inside a College Station motel Monday afternoon have been identified.
Police: 85, 81 year old found deceased in motel room
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

Cold Front Brings Rain Early on Thanksgiving with A Nicer Afternoon
KWTX Fastcast Images
Thanksgiving 2021 features falling temperatures and falling rain!
Sean's Tuesday Fastcast
FastCast
Tracking a Thanksgiving Day Cold Front!