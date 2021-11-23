Advertisement

Texas firefighter charged for allegedly posing as fire marshal at bar

Police arrested Raymond Gino Estrada, 35, a firefighter accused of posing as fire marshal.
Police arrested Raymond Gino Estrada, 35, a firefighter accused of posing as fire marshal.(El Paso Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Raymond Gino Estrada, 35, a firefighter accused of posing as fire marshal.

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, El Paso police officers were conducting occupancy checks and noise ordinance readings at Coconuts Bar, located at 816 N. Piedras in the city’s Five Points area.

At the bar, Estrada allegedly told the officers that only fire marshals were allowed to conduct occupancy checks. Estrada further identified himself as a fire marshal to the officers, police said.

An investigation revealed Estrada was currently employed as a firefighter with the El Paso Fire Department but was not employed as a fire marshal.

Estrada was arrested and charged with impersonating a public servant.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Mills police are searching for 24-year-old Molly Elizabeth Preveler.
Concerning text prompts family, police to search for Central Texas woman
One man is critical condition after being shot while riding motorcycle.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after being shot on a Central Texas roadway
Snow surrounds an Austin Energy station on Feb. 18. Credit:
Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show
Man stabbed in Door Dash delivery gone wrong
Temple Police investigating after Door Dash delivery goes horribly wrong
A truck driver was killed in a rollover wreck after being exposed to ammonia Friday.
Falls County road reopened following deadly ammonia leak

Latest News

Thousands of meals loaded on to trucks for for military families.
Fort Hood families receive Thanksgiving basket
Handcuffs graphic
Two more arrests made in connection to Waco murder investigation
(Credit: Twitter/briangomesss)
4 Texas students arrested during sexual harassment protest
Construction underway at a new development in West Temple.
West Temple experiencing growth and development