Thanksgiving 2021 features falling temperatures and falling rain!

Another day of wonderful weather is ahead of us today with chilly morning temperatures turning mild in the afternoon. Although the warm weather hangs around tomorrow too, gusty south winds will pull humidity into the atmosphere ahead of a Thursday morning cold front that’ll spark rain and bring us a Thanksgiving chill. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 30s and low 40s under clear skies. Calm winds this morning turn southerly and will gust to near 20 MPH throughout the day. Skies stay clear but temperatures will again warm back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds move back into Central Texas tonight and while overnight lows should bottom out only in the mid-50s, we could see a warming of those temperatures closer to 60° by daybreak. Isolated drizzle could be possible Wednesday morning but it’ll likely just be a mostly cloudy and dry day. Despite the clouds, highs will warm into the mid-70s. A stray shower or two is possible late in the afternoon but higher rain chances arrive overnight into Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving won’t be a complete washout. The highest rain chances will be overnight Wednesday into Thursday and likely will last Thursday morning too. Scattered showers and storms near and ahead of the front will gradually push through the area. Severe weather is not expected but storms could contain heavy rain and occasional lightning. Good news is that most of the rain will be out of here by around 10 AM with lingering showers possible through 1 PM. Unfortunately, the arriving front will tank temperatures. We’ll start out in the 60s ahead of the front but temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and 50s immediately behind the front and stay there until late-day sunshine warms us back into the mid-to-upper 50s. Gusty north winds will pull down cold air and the cooler temperatures will have a bit of a bite to them. Winds going semi-calm overnight allows Black Friday morning temperatures to drop into the mid-to-upper 30s while afternoon highs, under mostly cloudy skies, may stay stuck in the 50s yet again.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.