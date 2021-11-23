Toys For Tots now accepting donations in Central Texas

TOYS FOR TOTS is a US Marine Corps project which News 10 has been actively involved with since 1991.

KWTX Meteorologist, Rusty Garrett, has served as chairman of the annual drive from the beginning and passionately strives to encourage donations each Christmas season. His goal is to make sure every deserving family has gifts for their children.

Since the late 1940s, this amazing Marine Corps program has assisted families nationwide who are struggling financially.

The Salvation Army partners with the Marines and News 10 in offering registration in Central Texas in the weeks during the pre-holiday period. They are also instrumental in helping to collect and distribute toys.

Our drive kicks off this year immediately following Thanksgiving and will run thru December 10th. Viewers are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toy donations to the KWTX studios to be displayed throughout the television news studio and then delivered to the Marines for distribution to registered families. Additional drop-off locations can be found by clicking here.

Cash donations are also welcome, and checks can be made out to TOYS FOR TOTS and dropped off during business hours at our KWTX studios located at 6700 American Plaza in Waco.

For registration information or to become a toy drop off location, please click here.

KWTX will be at the following locations on the following dates to accept toy donations:

Walmart – Friday, November 26th, at the Walmart at 4320 Franklin Ave in Waco from 5p-7p

Walmart – Friday, December 3, at the Walmart at 3401 S. 31st Street in Temple from 5p-7p

Then, on Friday, December 10th:

Rusty Garrett at KWTX Studios, 6700 American Plaza in Waco, from 4p-8p

KWTX Meteorologist at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen from 5p-7p

KWTX Meteorologist at 3401 S. 31st Street in Temple from 5p-7p

Residents from Waco and nearby communities can also drop off toys anytime during business hours Monday thru Friday at the KWTX Studios up until December 10th.

We are located at 6700 American Plaza in Waco.

Thank you, Central Texas, for your continued support for this worthwhile project!

