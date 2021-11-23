Two more arrests made in connection to Waco murder investigation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, in connection to the murder of Israel Martinez, 22, on September 19, 2021.

The juveniles were arrested near 18th Street and Clay Avenue on Monday, November 22, 2021.

On November 18, 2021, Waco Police announced U.S. Marshals had arrested Justin Angel Hernandez, 19, in connection to the murder.

At about 10:20 p.m. on September 19, 2021, Waco Police officers were called to the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Martinez dead from a gunshot wound.

Hernandez was charged with capital murder and remains in custody, according to online jail records.

Waco Police did not list the charges for the juveniles arrested on Monday.

