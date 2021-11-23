Advertisement

Waco Fire responds to two-alarm fire at Hilton Hotel

Fire reported around 11 p.m. Monday night at Hilton Hotel on South University Parks Drive in Waco.(Clint Webb)
Fire reported around 11 p.m. Monday night at Hilton Hotel on South University Parks Drive in Waco.(Clint Webb)
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire crews responded to a fire in a laundry room of the Hilton Hotel on the 100 block of S. University Parks Drive late Monday night.

The fire was first reported around 11 p.m. Monday and was later upgraded to a second alarm incident.

Crews extinguished the fire.

The hotel was evacuated due to the fire, but people returned inside around 12:30 Tuesday morning, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials add.

