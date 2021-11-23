Waco Police looking for missing teen in need of her meds

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday afternoon were actively looking for Hope Solland, 14, a girl who ran away from home.

Police said Solland takes daily medication which she did not take with her when she ran away.

She has black and brown hair, is about 5′7″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you see the girl or have information regarding her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

