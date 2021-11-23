West Temple experiencing growth and development

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dunkin Doughnuts, Baskin Robins and Today Car Wash have all already put their name on projects underway in West Temple, but more is to come, as planning director, Brian Chandler says they’re seeing rapid growth on that side of town.

Between W Adams Avenue and Kegley Road, the Village on Pepper Creek is under construction, a new 260 unit apartment complex with a connection to the pepper creek trail that will soon be connected underneath Adams.

Continuing west, the old location of Trinity Church will become Trinity Plaza, with retail space including spots for multiple drive through restaurants.

“The vast majority of the growth has been out west,” Councilman, Wendell Williams, District 4, says.

“You build roof top [homes] and that brings retail,” he added.

“I think the quality of life we have here is very attractive and that’s one of the reasons why people want to live in Temple,” State Representative Hugh Shine explained.

Business owner, Vira Chudasma, saw that quality of life nearly seven years ago when she opened a restaurant along West Adams before there was even a Walmart on that side of town.

“For us when we opened, we thought okay this area has potential, now we have four restaurants on this side of town,” Chudasma said.

Along with her businesses, she also bought a new home in walking distance from her restaurants.

“I live, breathe, work play West Temple, I’m the poster child for West Temple,” she joked.

About a block away from her restaurants, more construction is beginning at the First Baptist development, where Dunkin Doughnuts and Today Car Wash signs are posted.

Retail space will sit along Adams, while multifamily senior living homes are planned behind it, along with single family homes connecting to Pirtle Elementary.

With the growth, comes some growing pains, Williams says Temple police and fire have made adjustments in their zoning to have faster response times to the new side of town.

As several projects are worked on, Chandler says the city is also trying to improve access to the new areas by upgrading nearby roads at the same time.

“We understand people are concerned about additional traffic but we are also improving the overall access within the community at the same time,” Chandler said.

