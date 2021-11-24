Baylor reminds employees about looming federal COVID-19 vaccine deadline

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As court battles continue over a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Baylor University is encouraging its employees to get fully-vaccinated and it sent out a reminder to campus as the federal deadline approaches.

As of now, all faculty, staff and student employees must be fully vaccinated by January 18, 2022. On Tuesday, the university reported 91 percent of its faculty and 87 percent of its staff were fully vaccinated.

Those numbers are encouraging to some students on campus.

“So if they’re hesitating about getting the vaccine for individual reasons, I think they should think about the community and the citizenry of this country,” said Katrina, a graduate student and employee/

She is hopeful more will follow in getting their shots.

“People forget that sense of community and forget that sense of, before ourselves as individuals we have a responsibility and duty to our fellow citizens,” she said.

Texas’ legal challenges against the federal government start in late-October. Even as that court battle continues, the university is complying with federal obligations.

A spokesperson for the university sent KWTX News 10 an emailed statement on the matter.

“The purpose of the campus notification was simply education at this time, given the pending January deadline. An overwhelming majority of Baylor’s faculty and staff have already been vaccinated. President Biden’s executive order has been challenged legally by several states, including Texas, and it would be premature to discuss any specific compliance measures.”

As of now, the university is also suggesting its remaining employees get their first dose by December 7.

Here are the options for getting shots on campus: Vaccination Information

