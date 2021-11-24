Cloud and Breezy Today with Rain To Start Thanksgiving

It’ll be a cloudy day with temperatures in the mid 50′s to start. Winds pick up out of the south going through the afternoon, helping to bring highs into the mid 70′s despite the clouds. A few spotty showers will be possible late this evening starting around 10pm, but most of the rain moves in during the early hours of Thanksgiving.

Our next cold front arrives around 5-6am on Thanksgiving, bringing some heavy showers and a few storms. Luckily, everything looks to clear out by midday, with some more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will stay cool in the low to mid 60′s with breezy winds coming in from the north. Friday will be our coldest day as lows will be around freezing, with highs only in the upper 50′s during the afternoon. Another round of rain arrives Saturday night before drier weather arrives next week. Highs will be in the low 70′s to start the following week.

