Advertisement

Girl, 4, woman, 55, killed in Michigan house explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were killed in an overnight explosion and fire that destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several more and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood. The cause of the explosion Monday night remains under investigation. Authorities said Tuesday that the woman died at a hospital, and that fire crews and a police cadaver dog found the child in the rubble of her home. Her father is in critical condition and another person suffered minor injuries. Earlier Tuesday, authorities said the adult victim was a 70-year-old man and the then-missing child was a 3-year-old girl but they corrected that information later in the day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Radde
Central Texas family afflicted with heartache this holiday season after losing daughter to COVID-19
After two decades as a local nurse, Shannon Farmer is leaving the healthcare industry in...
Some Central Texas healthcare workers quit, fired as vaccine mandates take effect
Valley Mills police are searching for 24-year-old Molly Elizabeth Preveler.
Concerning text prompts family, police to search for Central Texas woman
Two people found deceased inside a College Station motel Monday afternoon have been identified.
Police: 85, 81 year old found deceased in motel room
The Bosque County Sheriff's Office said the people seen in these photos are Tara Johanning, the...
Central Texas sheriff: Store clerk plotted robbery with suspect

Latest News

Soldiers on Fort Hood celebrates Thanksgiving early with a little competition.
Fort Hood celebrates Thanksgiving with holiday meal competition
FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
Jury awards $26M in damages for Unite the Right violence
Authorities said Tuesday that the woman died at a hospital, and that fire crews and a police...
Girl, 4, woman, 55, killed in Michigan house explosion
File Photo: Killeen Police patrol unit
Killeen toddler struck by driver backing out of parking space