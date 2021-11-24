Advertisement

Juvenile in custody after victim’s cell phone, vehicle taken at gunpoint in Temple

File Graphic
File Graphic(VNL)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police said a “juvenile suspect” is in custody after a teenager pointed a gun at a man, and struck the man on the head before taking the victim’s cell phone and vehicle.

Officers responded to the aggravated robbery call around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of N. 15th Street.

When the officers arrived, the victim told officers a juvenile assaulted him with a gun before stealing his vehicle and cell phone.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located a juvenile suspect in the 900 block of Avenue B. The suspect was detained and taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After two decades as a local nurse, Shannon Farmer is leaving the healthcare industry in...
Some Central Texas healthcare workers quit, fired as vaccine mandates take effect
File Graphic
Police arrest Texas boy, 15, accused of aggravated robbery and rape of woman in her apartment
Ashley Radde
Central Texas family afflicted with heartache this holiday season after losing daughter to COVID-19
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Dr. Kinam Kim, the vice chairman and CEO of the Samsung...
Samsung building new manufacturing facility in Central Texas
Fire reported around 11 p.m. Monday night at Hilton Hotel on South University Parks Drive in...
Waco Fire responds to two-alarm fire at Hilton Hotel

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Evening FastCast
File Photos
Firefighters warn Texans about leaving stoves, fryers and ovens unattended on Thanksgiving
Heading into Thanksgiving, many people will be gathering with friends and family. While the...
Local health officials offer reminders for safe gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving
Mysterious charge from Arby's
Mysterious charges from Temple Arby's showing up on bank accounts