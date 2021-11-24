Juvenile in custody after victim’s cell phone, vehicle taken at gunpoint in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police said a “juvenile suspect” is in custody after a teenager pointed a gun at a man, and struck the man on the head before taking the victim’s cell phone and vehicle.

Officers responded to the aggravated robbery call around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of N. 15th Street.

When the officers arrived, the victim told officers a juvenile assaulted him with a gun before stealing his vehicle and cell phone.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located a juvenile suspect in the 900 block of Avenue B. The suspect was detained and taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

