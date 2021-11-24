Killeen toddler struck by driver backing out of parking space

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police said a 2-year-old toddler required hospitalization after a driver backing out of an apartment complex parking space struck the child.

The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, in the 1100 block of Horizon,

Officers sent to the scene found a boy suffering from injuries and the child was airlifted to McLane’s Children’s Hospital.

Police said Tuesday afternoon they did not know the extent of the child’s injuries and did not have information on his current condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the child was outside with his siblings when the driver of a red sedan “backed out of the apartment building parking lot without seeing the child who was sitting on the ground playing,” police said.

The driver, not yet identified by police, reportedly struck the boy with her vehicle.

No further information was provided.

