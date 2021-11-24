Mysterious Arby’s charges appearing in bank accounts result of a glitch, parent company says

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The company that owns the Arby’s on West Adams Avenue said mysterious charges appearing in the bank of accounts of dozens of area residents are not fraudulent, rather, the result of a glitch in its system.

“I check my bank account on a daily basis,” said Jennifer Lassich, who noticed a $29.22 charge from the Arby’s on her USAA account on Saturday.

Lassich did not eat at Arby’s that day. “We do come to this location quite often, but I had proof that I was somewhere else at the time using my debit card,” she said.

Temple Police said Lassich is not alone. On November 21, 2021, the police department received three calls from individuals who reported their credit cards were being used to make purchases at the Arby’s located at 6490 West Adams.

No one filed an actual report, so the police department is not investigating. A Facebook post, however, indicated dozens of area residents were concerned about the mysterious charges from the same Arby’s.

“Found it kind of odd since I was still sitting in my office at the time it happened,” Matthew Jarma commented on the post.

Jarma did not notice the charge himself, but his bank flagged it as fraud. “I got a text from my credit union from the fraud department saying someone was using my card at the Arby’s in Temple,” he said.

A representative with Inspire Brands, the parent company of the Arby’s, sent News 10 the following statement: “Thanks for reaching out. I can confirm these are not fraudulent charges. There was a technical glitch in processing the credit card transactions with our vendor. As a result, guests may see their visits from earlier this year hit their bank statements today.”

Inspire Brands said its investigation found this to be an isolated incident at the West Adams location and the same issue is not affecting other Arby’s.

News 10 is reaching out to Inspire Brands to learn more about how it is settling the disputed charges with the financial institutions of customers affected by the glitch.

