Advertisement

Pentagon plans to streamline UFO reports

The Pentagon wants to streamline the way it handles reports of UFO sightings.
The Pentagon wants to streamline the way it handles reports of UFO sightings.(Source: DOD/NAVAIR via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Are we alone?

The Pentagon now wants to streamline the way it looks into reports that we might not be.

The Defense Department plans to create a centralized group to handle all reports of UFO sightings.

The group will standardize the process of reporting those incidents across the military branches and other government agencies.

Earlier this year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report about more than 140 sightings, mostly by Navy pilots.

Officials did not find evidence of anything out of this world, or a major technological advancement by other countries.

But the report concluded those objects, most of them unexplained, may pose a national security threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After two decades as a local nurse, Shannon Farmer is leaving the healthcare industry in...
Some Central Texas healthcare workers quit, fired as vaccine mandates take effect
Ashley Radde
Central Texas family afflicted with heartache this holiday season after losing daughter to COVID-19
File Graphic
Police arrest Texas boy, 15, accused of aggravated robbery and rape of woman in her apartment
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Dr. Kinam Kim, the vice chairman and CEO of the Samsung...
Samsung building new manufacturing facility in Central Texas
Fire reported around 11 p.m. Monday night at Hilton Hotel on South University Parks Drive in...
Waco Fire responds to two-alarm fire at Hilton Hotel

Latest News

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Travis McMichael was found guilty of multiple charges, including malice murder and felony...
Travis McMichael verdict in trial on Ahmaud Arbery's killing
FILE - Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young speaks during a Senate...
Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated