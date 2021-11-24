Police arrest Texas boy, 15, accused of aggravated robbery and rape of woman in her apartment

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police have arrested a 15-year-old for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police said the teen forced his way into an apartment in the 6800 block of South Hulen Street Saturday, Nov. 20 around 5:15 p.m.

He’s accused of robbing and then sexually assaulting a 55-year-old woman in the apartment before getting away in the victim’s dark blue 2005 Honda Accord.

The car was later seen parked in the 4700 block of Norma Drive.

As officers approached the car, several young men ran off.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect walking in the apartment complex before he allegedly committed the robbery and sexual assault.

