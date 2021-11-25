Advertisement

Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building

Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago...
Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago apartment before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say the death of a 3-year-old boy who died after plunging from the 17th floor window of a Chicago apartment building is being investigated by police and child welfare officials.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy Wednesday as Lamar Roach Jr. of Chicago.

Police say the boy may have pushed out a window screen in an apartment Tuesday night before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the boy’s fatal plunge about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday was being investigated as an accident.

The state’s Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After two decades as a local nurse, Shannon Farmer is leaving the healthcare industry in...
Some Central Texas healthcare workers quit, fired as vaccine mandates take effect
File Graphic
Police arrest Texas boy, 15, accused of aggravated robbery and rape of woman in her apartment
Ashley Radde
Central Texas family afflicted with heartache this holiday season after losing daughter to COVID-19
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Dr. Kinam Kim, the vice chairman and CEO of the Samsung...
Samsung building new manufacturing facility in Central Texas
The Temple Arby’s located at 6490 West Adams.
Mysterious Arby’s charges appearing in bank accounts result of a glitch, parent company says

Latest News

Both named Amanda Martinez, one says she's facing backlash for actions of the other.
“This is not the right Amanda Martinez” woman falsely accused in soup throwing incident
FastCast
Brady's Thursday FastCast
Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels. (Source: CNN via CNN...
On the road again: Travelers emerge in time for Thanksgiving
The Department of Veterans Affairs could be getting upgrades to their facilities thanks to a...
VA could be getting $5 billion in legislation to upgrade facilities