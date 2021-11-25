Central Texas university showing support for youth as weather turns cold

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -In the spirit of giving back, Texas A&M Central Texas’ Psychology Club has kicked off its drive to help provide for children in the community as the weather turns colder.

The club teamed up with the Central Texas Youth Center to collect donations of new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, ponchos, sleeping bags, and hand warmers.

For some lending a helping hand, it hits close to home.

“I’m Hispanic so I grew up in low economic status environments,” Noemi SaDiablo, Academic Advisor for the College of Education and Human Development, said.

“My communities were always in need of something whether it was food, clothing, funds.”

This is just their latest effort to give back to the community as the Psychology Club just wrapped up taking donations to feed the homeless and managed to feed about 200 people last week.

They say their work is never done in lending a helping hand.

“Being able to let them know they are not alone, that there are people in the community that cares for them and can help them and support them,” Earlean Hubbard, the club’s president, said.

You can drop off donations on campus in Warrior Hall in rooms 317, 318, and 322.

They are accepting donations until December 7.

