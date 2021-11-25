Fort Hood officers serve soldiers during Thanksgiving meal

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Many of the soldiers on Fort Hood had a break because of Thanksgiving, but their officers were put to work.

A meal was served to the soldiers and family by the officers on post.

“It’s a small token that we can give back,” said Master Sgt. Franklin Little.

That giving back was especially for those who could not make it home for Thanksgiving.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve the soldiers who are the greatest assets to the army,” said Little.

It was a typical Thanksgiving meal, that has been months in the making.

“It really is a big joy, because I’m giving back to those who can’t make it home or those who don’t have family to go home to,” said Sgt. 1st Class Martell Cheeks.

But, like everything else, it was not immune to nationwide shortages.

“My seafood. We had a big seafood spread that did not come,” said Cheeks.

Regardless, it was a gathering that still brought home a family atmosphere.

“They can feel like they’re a part of the family, which is the army family, the best army in the world,” said Little.

