Marlin practices on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2006

By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 2006 was the last year Marlin practiced on Thanksgiving. The Bulldogs are preparing to play in a third-round playoff game tomorrow night.

The Marlin Bulldogs put together back to back dominant wins in the playoffs, securing their spot in the regional finals and the opportunity to practice on Thanksgiving.

The Marlin roster is stacked with explosive playmakers, but they think the success is because they are more than that.

This group is already in the history books for Marlin, now they’re just seeing what more they can do and they’re taking it all one game at a time.

One of the most rewarding parts of this run for the Bulldogs, is the boost its given the Marlin community.

