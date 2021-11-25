Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, killed while attempting to cross Highway 6 in Waco

File Graphic
File Graphic
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday identified Ronald Lee Hayes, 61, of Waco, as the pedestrian struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 6.

A driver flagged down a Waco Police patrol officer in the 200 block of W. Highway 6 in Waco the night of Wednesday, November 24.

The driver informed the patrol officer they believed they had struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the highway with their Chevrolet Tahoe.

The officer searched the area and was able to locate the victim, later identified as Hayes.

“The officer called AMR (American Medical Response) to respond however, the victim’s injuries were too severe and he was pronounced deceased,” a Waco Police spokesperson said.

Police said no charges have been filed. The driver of the Tahoe remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire torched a travel bus Wednesday evening on I-35 South in Central Texas.
Blaze torches travel bus on I-35 in Central Texas
File Graphic
Police arrest Texas boy, 15, accused of aggravated robbery and rape of woman in her apartment
Both named Amanda Martinez, one says she's facing backlash for actions of the other.
‘This is not the right Amanda Martinez’: Innocent woman facing backlash for soup throwing incident
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Cafeteria staff at Copperas Cove ISD fought for students' Thanksgiving feast after supply chain...
Supply chain shortages hit Central Texas school district, nearly ruin special tradition

Latest News

High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
“This is not the right Amanda Martinez” woman falsely accused in soup throwing incident
“This is not the right Amanda Martinez” woman falsely accused in soup throwing incident
Both named Amanda Martinez, one says she's facing backlash for actions of the other.
‘This is not the right Amanda Martinez’: Innocent woman facing backlash for soup throwing incident
FastCast
Brady's Thursday FastCast