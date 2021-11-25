Pedestrian struck, killed while attempting to cross Highway 6 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday identified Ronald Lee Hayes, 61, of Waco, as the pedestrian struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 6.

A driver flagged down a Waco Police patrol officer in the 200 block of W. Highway 6 in Waco the night of Wednesday, November 24.

The driver informed the patrol officer they believed they had struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the highway with their Chevrolet Tahoe.

The officer searched the area and was able to locate the victim, later identified as Hayes.

“The officer called AMR (American Medical Response) to respond however, the victim’s injuries were too severe and he was pronounced deceased,” a Waco Police spokesperson said.

Police said no charges have been filed. The driver of the Tahoe remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.