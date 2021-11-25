Advertisement

Turning Breezy & Cooler Thanksgiving

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:00 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A cold front will move through Central Texas during the morning hours this Thanksgiving. There will will be a quick shot for rain during the morning hours as the front moves through. Most of rain will out of our area by late morning. The big story for most of the day on Thanksgiving will be gusty winds and cooler temperatures moving in throughout the day. We will see gusty north winds run around 20-30 mph, and temperatures will stay in the 50s most of the day.

The weather will stay cool on Friday, but the winds won’t be as strong. Our next shot for rain arrive on Saturday. There is some uncertainty with this system, but it does look like we will see some scattered afternoon and evening showers. The rain potential should push out of area early on Sunday morning. Warmer temperatures return for early next week, as highs will climb back into the low 70s.

