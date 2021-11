WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor men’s basketball defeated Michigan State to win the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Bears also took down Arizona State and VCU on the way to the championship.

With the win Friday morning, Baylor improved to 7-0 on the season.

The last time Baylor won this tournament was 2016.

