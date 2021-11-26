Bride able to afford dream wedding dress during “White Friday” sale

WEST, Texas (KWTX) -You have heard of “Black Friday” shopping but for JoAnn’s Bridal in West, brides came out for their “White Friday” sale.

From thousands of dollars, dresses were marked down to just a few hundred.

“I knew that wanted staps, low cut, and then a poofy mermaid,” Bailey DuBose of Dawson said.

DuBose came in determined to find her dress at Joann’s as it has a special place in her heart.

“I got all my prom dresses here so I knew from when me and fiance first got together that if we did get married, I was coming here for my wedding dress,” DuBose said.

After just 30 minutes, she walked away with her dream dress and she says it never would have happened without the sale.

“My budget was nowhere near what their cheapest dresses normally are and when I found out about the sale I was like, I’ve got to go,” DuBose said.

Brides like DuBose are why JoAnn’s says they will be bringing back the White Friday sale every year.

“Brides of all budgets have the opportunity to wear a designer gown for that $299 or $499 price point and then all brides have the opportunity to feel beautiful and look perfect on their wedding day and just have the best wedding day possible,” Jessica Kapavik, Owner of JoAnn’s Bridal, said.

With the holidays and many families coming into town to be together, Kapavik says this is the perfect time to have people walk in and fall in love with a dress.

