Advertisement

Central Texas couple displaced due to Thanksgiving fire

fire firefighters look over the remains of a house fire that left two without a home Thursday...
fire firefighters look over the remains of a house fire that left two without a home Thursday evening.(Eric Franklin)
By Rissa Shaw and Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A house went up in flames Thanksgiving evening in Killeen.

According to the Killeen Fire Chief, the fire started around 5:30 p.m., however, firefighters were still on scene around 10 p.m.

The Chief said the couple who lived there were able to get out and were not hurt, however, they wouldn’t be able to stay at the home due to heavy damage.

The Red Cross has stepped in and will be be putting the couple up in a hotel.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire torched a travel bus Wednesday evening on I-35 South in Central Texas.
Blaze torches travel bus on I-35 in Central Texas
Both named Amanda Martinez, one says she's facing backlash for actions of the other.
‘This is not the right Amanda Martinez’: Innocent woman facing backlash for soup throwing incident
File Graphic
Police arrest Texas boy, 15, accused of aggravated robbery and rape of woman in her apartment
File Graphic
Pedestrian struck, killed while attempting to cross Highway 6 in Waco
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Latest News

Central Texas couple displaced due to Thanksgiving fire
FastCast
Brady's Thursday Evening FastCast
This Thanksgiving, the Central Texas Herensia Foundation and other partnering non-profits...
Killeen: Local non-profits deliver Thanksgiving meals to the homeless
While many Central Texans were getting up early to start cooking their Thanksgiving meals...
Temple: Turkey Trot 5K returns in full force