Central Texas couple displaced due to Thanksgiving fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A house went up in flames Thanksgiving evening in Killeen.

According to the Killeen Fire Chief, the fire started around 5:30 p.m., however, firefighters were still on scene around 10 p.m.

The Chief said the couple who lived there were able to get out and were not hurt, however, they wouldn’t be able to stay at the home due to heavy damage.

The Red Cross has stepped in and will be be putting the couple up in a hotel.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.

