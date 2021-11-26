A Chilly End To The Week with Rain Arriving This Weekend

It’ll be cold this morning with temperatures getting down into the mid to upper 30′s for the morning commute. Partly cloudy skies and north winds will keep it chilly today, with highs only hitting the mid 50′s this afternoon. Going through the night into Saturday clouds will build up, keeping morning lows a little warmer in the low 40′s. Rain chances build going through the day, so be sure to bring an umbrella if heading to the Baylor game tomorrow.

The rain will be scattered across most of Central Texas during Saturday afternoon and evening, with everything clearing out by sunrise on Sunday. Highs warm back into the mid 60′s Sunday afternoon where we’ll also get more sunshine! Afterwards we’ll hit the low to mid 70′s during the work week, with overnight lows staying pretty warm in the 50′s most of the week.

