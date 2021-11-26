Cool & Soggy Saturday Likely!

It’s been a cloudy & cool Black Friday across Central Texas. We will keep the clouds thick as we move through the evening and overnight hours, with lows dipping into the low-to-mid 40s for your Saturday morning. Saturday will be a soggy and chilly day! Rain chances will pickup as we go through the morning hours, with the best coverage of rain arriving around Noon and continuing into the early afternoon hours. The rain could be pretty widespread and steady for much of the day, but most of the rain will be pretty light. Rainfall amounts for Saturday will be around 1/4″-1″ in most locations.

Reminder, that can keep track of the rain as it moving in across Central Texas on Saturday with our Free KWTX Weather App.

KWTX Weather App (KWTX)

The rain will move out of our area Saturday evening, and sunshine should gradually return on Sunday. Highs for Sunday will make it into the low-to-mid 60s. We will see a steady warming trend as we move through next week. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 70s, and we could see mid-70s return by the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.