Killeen: Local non-profits deliver Thanksgiving meals to the homeless

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - This Thanksgiving, the Central Texas Herensia Foundation and other partnering non-profits helped deliver hundreds of meals to the homeless in downtown Killeen.

It’s become a tradition that’s been done for the last seven years.

“Whether you have a home or don’t have a home, if you don’t have the resources to get a meal, we’re here to offer free meals; and it’s not just for Thanksgiving,” said Chairman Anthony Rodriguez.

“When you try to have a conversation, you try to get as personal as you can with them and see if there’s anything else they need other than a meal. Sometimes, a lot of these people just need an ear to listen to.”

A chance to listen to people like Henry Lehr, who’s been homeless for the last five years. He says if it weren’t for food drives and donations like this, he may not be alive.

“It means a lot,” he said.

“Otherwise, I probably wouldn’t have eaten today. I would give a lot back if I could because if people give to me, then I should give back.”

Together, Rodriguez and other volunteers were able to distribute more than 250 meals to the homeless.

Rodriguez adds while the gratitude from the homeless is humbling, seeing the generosity of Central Texans is the most rewarding feeling.

“Without the local community helping us and donating, we wouldn’t have been able to make this happen,” he said.

