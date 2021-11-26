Next Round of Rain Arrives Saturday

The weather on Friday will be nice, as long as you don’t mind it being a little cooler than normal. We will start out your Friday morning with temperatures in the mid-30, and highs will likely only make it into the mid-to-upper 50s for highs. Fortunately it won’t be as windy as we saw on Thanksgiving Day.

We will be rain-free on Friday, but high rain chances roll back in on Saturday. Rain chances Saturday will increase through the late morning and early afternoon hours. If you are going to the Baylor or UMHB football games plan on having rain gear. The coverage of rain will be good Saturday, but the overall amounts won’t be overly heavy. Most of us will likely see less than 1/2″ of rain. It will stay mostly cloudy and cool on Saturday as well, with highs in the mid-50s.

Sunshine returns on Sunday, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s. Nice weather looks to hold on most of next week. We will be warmer as well, with highs back in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.