Temple: Turkey Trot 5K returns in full force

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - While many Central Texans were getting up early to start cooking their Thanksgiving meals Thursday, others woke up to burn off a few extra calories before the big feast.

The city of Temple and the Carlson Law Firm hosted their 11th annual Turkey Trot 5K.

There, more than 600 participants ran the track while also bracing the chilly and windy conditions.

Last year, the event had to be held virtually due to the COVID pandemic with a low turnout. However, Organizers like Tracy Klusacek say they were thrilled to see so many Central Texans return this year.

“This year, we had around 610 people pre-register,” she said.

“In normal years, we’d have around 1,000. So, we’re not quite back to that yet. However, to have 600 people in a post COVID world, we’re still very happy to see that number and excited to see it grow.”

Organizers add that they’re hopeful to continue the turkey trot tradition pandemic-free for years to come.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.