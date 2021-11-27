Advertisement

Cool & Soggy Saturday

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Saturday will be a soggy and chilly day! Rain chances will pickup as we go through the morning hours, with the best coverage of rain arriving around Noon and continuing into the early afternoon hours. The rain could be pretty widespread and steady for much of the day, but most of the rain will be pretty light. Rainfall amounts for Saturday will be around 1/4″-1″ in most locations.

Reminder, that can keep track of the rain as it moving across Central Texas with our Free KWTX Weather App.

KWTX Weather App
KWTX Weather App(KWTX)

The rain will move out of our area Saturday evening, and sunshine should gradually return on Sunday. Highs for Sunday will make it into the low-to-mid 60s. We will see a steady warming trend as we move through next week. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 70s, and we could see mid-70s return by the end of the workweek.

