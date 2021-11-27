Inflation causes fewer big-ticket items available for holiday shopping season

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With the holiday shopping season in full swing, many customers are running into more difficulty than normal in getting select items.

For Rob Tennant, he got most of his Christmas shopping done in advance, but some of the last few gifts have been way too hard to come by.

“It reminds me of the movie Jingle All the Way where Arnold Schwarzenegger and another dad are trying to get this one special toy for their kids and they’re chasing it around the whole movie,” he said.

“I’ve been checking in all day to see how much a popular gaming system is, and I know that under normal circumstances, it costs around $800. However, I know saw one source available on Amazon and it was $1,300 dollars.”

Many experts say rising inflation and the COVID pandemic have left manufacturers and retail stores with fewer workers. This means fewer items will be on the shelves or online for Cyber Monday, and what is available will come at a higher cost than normal.

However, experts like Texas A&M Central Texas Accounting Professor Ankita Singhvi say there are methods to take if you’re unable to put those gifts under the tree this year.

“Being smart in your online shopping may include being flexible about your options,” she said.

“Buy a gift card. If you’re not able to buy the actual item, buy a gift card from the manufacturer so when it does become available, that person can buy it.”

Some other tips include finding alternative gifts at local businesses for Small Business Saturday, deciding to pick up a particular gift at another store so they don’t have to mail it, or creating a gift yourself.

Regardless, Singhvi argues when it comes to gifts, it’s always the thought that counts.

“Perhaps a few gifting options could be a massage, a retreat, vacation to take when things settle down,” she said.

“There’s a lot of things you can get your loved ones, but the key is going to be flexibility.”

