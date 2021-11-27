Advertisement

No. 8 Baylor holds off Texas Tech to keep Big 12 championship hopes alive

Baylor running back Trestan Ebner runs a pass in for a touchdown against Texas Tech linebacker...
Baylor running back Trestan Ebner runs a pass in for a touchdown against Texas Tech linebacker Colin Schooler in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor narrowly defeated Texas Tech 27-24.

Redshirt freshman Blake Shapen started at quarterback for the Bears, starting QB Gerry Bohanon suffered a hamstring injury in the Kansas State game.

The Bears lead 17-10 at the half. After a scoreless third quarter, both teams added points on the board in the fourth.

With the win, Baylor went 7-0 at home for the first time since 2013.

If Oklahoma State defeats OU tonight, the Bears will be in the Big 12 championship game.

