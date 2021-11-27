Advertisement

Rainy and Cold This Evening Before Nicer and Warmer Weather Arrives!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
It’ll stay rainy and cold this evening with temperatures in the mid 40′s after sunset. Rain tapers off during the overnight, clearing out by sunrise on Sunday. However, the clouds will stick around during the morning, with sunshine returning early afternoon! This will bring highs into the mid 60′s, so much nicer to say the least.

Going into the work week we’ll start Monday in the upper 30′s, but sunny skies and south winds will make highs jump into the low 70′s during the afternoon. We keep the low to mid 70′s for highs during the week, with overnight lows in the getting warmer as we progress through the week. Rain chances return next weekend as another cold front looks to move towards our area.

