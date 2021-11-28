Advertisement

Bears earn spot in Big 12 Conference Title Game

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears will have a shot at the Big 12 Conference Title next Saturday.

With Baylor’s win over Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State’s win over Oklahoma, Baylor has earned a spot in the conference title.

Baylor will play Oklahoma State in a rematch of a game Baylor lost earlier this year.

The Big 12 title is played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Kick off is set for 11 AM on December 4th.

If Baylor wins, this will be the team’s first conference title since 2014.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire firefighters look over the remains of a house fire that left two without a home Thursday...
Thanksgiving house fire spread due to oxygen tanks in home; cause still unknown
Both named Amanda Martinez, one says she's facing backlash for actions of the other.
‘This is not the right Amanda Martinez’: Innocent woman facing backlash for soup throwing incident
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
"White Friday" sale at JoAnn's Bridal
Bride able to afford dream wedding dress during “White Friday” sale
File Graphic
Pedestrian struck, killed while attempting to cross Highway 6 in Waco

Latest News

Baylor running back Trestan Ebner runs a pass in for a touchdown against Texas Tech linebacker...
No. 8 Baylor holds off Texas Tech to keep Big 12 championship hopes alive
Regional Semifinals: Central Texas teams advance
China Spring defeats Carthage
Regional Semifinals: Central Texas results
In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Baylor and Michigan State players vie for a...
Baylor MBB wins the Battle 4 Atlantis