Advertisement

A Chilly Start Monday Morning with A Warming Trend Afterwards

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll have a nice, cool evening with temperatures dipping to the low 50′s after sunset, cooling to the mid 40′s around 10pm. We start Monday in the upper 30′s, but sunny skies and south winds bring highs into the low 70′s during the afternoon. The warming trend continues into mid-week, where highs will hit the mid 70′s Wednesday and Thursday.

We cool off a little bit heading into next weekend as rain chances return. A few spotty showers will be possible Friday and Saturday, with rain chances looking a little better on Sunday as a cold front is looking to move through our area. A few storms will be possible with the front, after which temperatures could get as cool as the low 60′s to start the following week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Bears earn spot in Big 12 Conference Title Game
Law enforcement officers in Bosque County are being commended for helping save a man's life...
Bosque County: Police rescue man crying for help after vehicles goes up in flames
fire firefighters look over the remains of a house fire that left two without a home Thursday...
Thanksgiving house fire spread due to oxygen tanks in home; cause still unknown
"White Friday" sale at JoAnn's Bridal
Bride able to afford dream wedding dress during “White Friday” sale
Both named Amanda Martinez, one says she's facing backlash for actions of the other.
‘This is not the right Amanda Martinez’: Innocent woman facing backlash for soup throwing incident

Latest News

A Little Chilly Monday Morning But We'll Have A Warmup Afterwards
FastCast
Rainy and Cold This Evening Before Nicer and Warmer Weather Arrives!
Much Nicer Today with Warm Highs For The Work Week
FastCast
Rainy and Cold This Evening Before Nicer and Warmer Weather Arrives!