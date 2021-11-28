A Chilly Start Monday Morning with A Warming Trend Afterwards

We’ll have a nice, cool evening with temperatures dipping to the low 50′s after sunset, cooling to the mid 40′s around 10pm. We start Monday in the upper 30′s, but sunny skies and south winds bring highs into the low 70′s during the afternoon. The warming trend continues into mid-week, where highs will hit the mid 70′s Wednesday and Thursday.

We cool off a little bit heading into next weekend as rain chances return. A few spotty showers will be possible Friday and Saturday, with rain chances looking a little better on Sunday as a cold front is looking to move through our area. A few storms will be possible with the front, after which temperatures could get as cool as the low 60′s to start the following week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.