Advertisement

Coffee prices are slowly rising due to inflation

As Central Texans continue to struggle with inflation on items like groceries, gas and even...
As Central Texans continue to struggle with inflation on items like groceries, gas and even Christmas gifts, the cost of coffee is slowly rising as well. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texans continue to struggle with inflation on items like groceries, gas and even Christmas gifts, the cost of coffee is slowly rising as well.

The value of coffee is rising more than 80% this year, meaning there will be higher prices to pay at local stores.

The rise in prices is mainly due to severe drought and frost conditions in Brazil and other countries that are major suppliers for coffee beans.

For First Street Roasters Partner and Owner Jacob Bates, it’s not just the customers that are paying high prices either.

“We’re looking anywhere between a 15 and 30% increase depending on where the beans are from,” he said.

“Seeing it fluctuate gives us a little bit of concern, but we stay hopeful that things will come back down and kind of plateau in an area that doesn’t affect the consumer.”

However, consumers like Reggie Wilson have started to take notice. He says the increase and some items being temporarily unavailable at other coffee shops can be frustrating.

“If it gets a little outrageous like ten bucks for a cup of coffee, I might have to start making my own,” he said.

“I haven’t really paid attention to this until recently.”

While there’s no determining how long these prices will last, Bates believes that his business will survive and prices won’t become outrageous. It just means you’ll have to pay a little extra for the morning cup for the time being.

“This happens in this business, especially,” he said.

“We have to adjust to the market just to stay in business, but we will stay in business; and I’ll be willing to bet that most will also stay in business, so people don’t have to worry about where they can get their hot coffee in the morning.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Bears earn spot in Big 12 Conference Title Game
Law enforcement officers in Bosque County are being commended for helping save a man's life...
Bosque County: Police rescue man crying for help after vehicles goes up in flames
fire firefighters look over the remains of a house fire that left two without a home Thursday...
Thanksgiving house fire spread due to oxygen tanks in home; cause still unknown
"White Friday" sale at JoAnn's Bridal
Bride able to afford dream wedding dress during “White Friday” sale
Both named Amanda Martinez, one says she's facing backlash for actions of the other.
‘This is not the right Amanda Martinez’: Innocent woman facing backlash for soup throwing incident

Latest News

Even after Small Business Saturday, dozens of shoppers continued to shop and support local...
Copperas Cove: Holiday Bazaar supports local businesses
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
Law enforcement officers in Bosque County are being commended for helping save a man's life...
Bosque County: Police rescue man crying for help after vehicles goes up in flames
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Bears earn spot in Big 12 Conference Title Game