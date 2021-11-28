Coffee prices are slowly rising due to inflation

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texans continue to struggle with inflation on items like groceries, gas and even Christmas gifts, the cost of coffee is slowly rising as well.

The value of coffee is rising more than 80% this year, meaning there will be higher prices to pay at local stores.

The rise in prices is mainly due to severe drought and frost conditions in Brazil and other countries that are major suppliers for coffee beans.

For First Street Roasters Partner and Owner Jacob Bates, it’s not just the customers that are paying high prices either.

“We’re looking anywhere between a 15 and 30% increase depending on where the beans are from,” he said.

“Seeing it fluctuate gives us a little bit of concern, but we stay hopeful that things will come back down and kind of plateau in an area that doesn’t affect the consumer.”

However, consumers like Reggie Wilson have started to take notice. He says the increase and some items being temporarily unavailable at other coffee shops can be frustrating.

“If it gets a little outrageous like ten bucks for a cup of coffee, I might have to start making my own,” he said.

“I haven’t really paid attention to this until recently.”

While there’s no determining how long these prices will last, Bates believes that his business will survive and prices won’t become outrageous. It just means you’ll have to pay a little extra for the morning cup for the time being.

“This happens in this business, especially,” he said.

“We have to adjust to the market just to stay in business, but we will stay in business; and I’ll be willing to bet that most will also stay in business, so people don’t have to worry about where they can get their hot coffee in the morning.”

