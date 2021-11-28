Copperas Cove: Holiday Bazaar supports local businesses

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Even after Small Business Saturday, dozens of shoppers continued to shop and support local businesses in Copperas Cove’s Holiday Bazaar Sunday.

There, local vendors and collector shops showcased their items for purchase, from Star Wars collectables to sports cards, gift baskets and stuffed animals.

Organizers like Jasmin Bonnett say many vendors were originally reluctant to participate this year fearing low turnout but are glad to see hundred shop with them all weekend long.

“It’s a blessing because many people were discouraged and didn’t know if they wanted to do this,” she said.

“They didn’t know what the turnout was going to be. As a small business, you never know what you’re gonna do, but what you can do is try. So, it was really nice to see so many people come out and see these vendors support other businesses.”

Bonnett adds she’s excited to continue hosting the event with the community for many years to come.

