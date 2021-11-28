Rainy and Cold This Evening Before Nicer and Warmer Weather Arrives!

The clouds will stick around during the morning, with sunshine returning early afternoon! This will bring highs into the mid 60′s, so much nicer to say the least. Going into the work week we’ll start Monday in the upper 30′s, but sunny skies and south winds will make highs jump into the low 70′s during the afternoon.

We keep the low to mid 70′s for highs during the week, with overnight lows in the getting warmer as we progress through the week. Wednesday will be our warmest day as most of us will hit the mid 70′s during the afternoon, with our warmest night being Thursday going into Friday. Rain chances return next weekend as another cold front looks to move towards our area on Sunday. A few spotty showers will be possible on Saturday, but rain chances will probably be better on Sunday with the front. Highs look to stay in the 70′s on Sunday before the front arrives, with temperatures cooling possibly to the 50′s for highs that following Monday.

