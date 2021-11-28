Advertisement

Rainy and Cold This Evening Before Nicer and Warmer Weather Arrives!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The clouds will stick around during the morning, with sunshine returning early afternoon! This will bring highs into the mid 60′s, so much nicer to say the least. Going into the work week we’ll start Monday in the upper 30′s, but sunny skies and south winds will make highs jump into the low 70′s during the afternoon.

We keep the low to mid 70′s for highs during the week, with overnight lows in the getting warmer as we progress through the week. Wednesday will be our warmest day as most of us will hit the mid 70′s during the afternoon, with our warmest night being Thursday going into Friday. Rain chances return next weekend as another cold front looks to move towards our area on Sunday. A few spotty showers will be possible on Saturday, but rain chances will probably be better on Sunday with the front. Highs look to stay in the 70′s on Sunday before the front arrives, with temperatures cooling possibly to the 50′s for highs that following Monday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire firefighters look over the remains of a house fire that left two without a home Thursday...
Thanksgiving house fire spread due to oxygen tanks in home; cause still unknown
"White Friday" sale at JoAnn's Bridal
Bride able to afford dream wedding dress during “White Friday” sale
Both named Amanda Martinez, one says she's facing backlash for actions of the other.
‘This is not the right Amanda Martinez’: Innocent woman facing backlash for soup throwing incident
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, many customers are running into more difficulty...
Inflation causes fewer big-ticket items available for holiday shopping season
Showers are likely most of the day Saturday across Central Texas
Cold & Soggy Saturday for Baylor & UMHB Football Games

Latest News

Much Nicer Today with Warm Highs For The Work Week
FastCast
Rainy and Cold This Evening Before Nicer and Warmer Weather Arrives!
Rainy and Cold This Evening with Nicer and Warmer Weather On The Way
FastCast
Cool & Soggy Saturday