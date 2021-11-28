Salado: Small Business Saturday draws dozens

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - After COVID restrictions and experiencing low turnout last year, many local businesses thrived on Small Business Saturday, with shoppers back in full force.

In Salado, 21 Main Owner Kaye Coachman says after being closed for months during the COVID pandemic and a small showing of customers last Christmas, she wasn’t’ sure if her business would survive.

“We owe it to our customers that we’re still here,” she said.

“It was definitely eye-opening when we had to shut down. So, we just worked really hard to get our businesses going again and making sure our neighbors can stay in business as well. So, it definitely was a frightening time.”

Thankfully, they and other businesses survived, just in time for this holiday season.

“We have been so much busier,” Coachman said.

“Yesterday, we had Black Friday where we were surprisingly extremely busy. Today, we’ve already had traffic in the shop already. I think people are just ready to get out.”

“I was shocked to see so many families,” said Hollye Davis, owner of Uniquely Salado.

“It was stacks of 15 people coming in from all over. That’s something we haven’t seen in well over a year.”

Some believe the high turnout could be because of big-ticket items being unavailable at major retail stores. Regardless, Coachman says they’re just proud to see so much support.

“For the people that own these small businesses, this is what they depend on,” she said.

“If everyone keeps going out the bigger retail businesses, then these shops could disappear and that shopping experience that’s almost hallmark like will go away.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.