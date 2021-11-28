Advertisement

Thousands of wreaths laid at veterans’ gravesides

Wreaths For Vets 2021
Wreaths For Vets 2021(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - On Saturday morning the rainy skies over the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery echoed the cries of military families as they lay wreaths to honor their loved ones and our nation’s heroes.

A 16-year-old Loryn Krei knelt at the graveside of her army veteran dad Robert Krei who died in January due to injuries he received from an IED explosion.

“He was a good soldier, he gave a lot of himself for that sacrifice,” said Krei’s mother. “We’re thankful for them allowing us to do the wreaths and to do it as a family.”

Honor was the focus for the thousands of wreaths for vets volunteers who prepared and delivered the wreaths to the cemetery.

The Wreaths for Vets operation was started by Jean Shine in 2006 after she noticed the bare headstones at the cemetery during the holidays. That year she and a few volunteers places nearly 400 wreaths on veterans’ graves. Since then the operation has grown tremendously. This year they laid about 12,554 wreaths accounting for every veteran interred at the cemetery.

The mission has inspired some young people like Salado teen Segiv Eldridge who formed the Salado branch of Wreaths for Vets to gather people from his community to help. He says his hope is to get other young people interested.

“One day I came here for the wreaths for vets event and I noticed that not so many youths came,” 13-year-old Eldrige said. “And I was worried that in the future our youth would forget about all of our veterans that made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Just as volunteers came together to lay the wreaths, organizers say they will need the help of volunteers to remove the wreaths on January 8th at 10 a.m.

