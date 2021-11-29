Above average temperatures expected through the middle of next week

Although there was a chill in the air this weekend and also one hanging around this morning, we’re not expecting to see near normal morning lows or afternoon highs for potentially a week. In fact, it may take upwards of 10 days or more for below normal highs or lows to return! The main culprit? The jet stream, the main driver of weather for Central Texas in the cool weather season, is going to stay well to our north for quite some time. This morning’s chilly temperatures in the 30s and low 40s will be as cool as we’ll get for a while. Despite the cooler morning temperatures, our afternoon highs will be well above normal as widespread sunshine warms us into the upper 60s for some and low 70s for most. We’ll be back down into the mid 40s Tuesday morning but the return of clouds should keep highs in check Tuesday as we only reach the low-to-mid 70s yet again. Morning lows will warm back into the 50s and potentially the low 60s from Wednesday through Saturday with afternoon highs likely reaching the mid-to-upper 70s.

Our next storm system is actually fairly close to Central Texas but it will take nearly the entire workweek to near our area. A stalled area of low pressure aloft in the atmosphere over Baja California is going to stay stuck for a few days. It’ll get a small kick forward in momentum late this work week and should arrive in our area late Friday into Saturday. The storm system should be quick moving and relatively weak but it’ll help to draw a cold front into Central Texas. There’s still a fair amount of uncertainty regarding the specific timing of both Saturday’s cold front and the storm system that’ll drag it into Central Texas, we’re not expecting a ton of rain right now. A 30% chance of rain will be around late Friday and Saturday with potentially some lingering rain Sunday if the front arrives later than forecast. Even after this system moves through, we’re not expecting a huge temperature change as highs will stay above normal but drop from the upper 70s into the upper 60s. late this weekend and early next week. Morning lows should also briefly dip back into the 40s early next week, but south winds return quickly and we’ll be back into the low 50s in the morning through the start of next week too. Another cold front may be gearing up to move through for the middle of next week and forecast model data hints that it could bring a return of cooler-than-normal temperatures *if* it arrives.

