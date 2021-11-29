Advertisement

Central Texas deputy injured in grinding wreck undergoes successful surgery

The deputy injured in a single-vehicle wreck that destroyed his patrol unit is reportedly on...
The deputy injured in a single-vehicle wreck that destroyed his patrol unit is reportedly on his way to recovery.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas sheriff’s deputy injured in a single-vehicle wreck underwent successful surgery and is on his way to recovery, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Monday.

Sheriff Murray Agnew told News 10 Deputy Evans’ patrol unit hydroplaned off Highway 171 as the deputy responded to a call in the Coolidge area Saturday night.

“Thankfully, the deputy is alive, but he did suffer a injury that is requiring surgery and will take time to recover and heal,” the sheriff’s office said in a post shared on Sunday.

“We will continue to pray for the deputy and his family. We are also thankful for the many people that have reached out and offered to help,” the post further states.

“We would also like to thank the other first responders and law enforcement that came to help the deputy he is very grateful as are we.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the wreck.

Limestone County deputy involved in wreck.
Limestone County deputy involved in wreck.

