Experts offer tips for successful Cyber Monday shopping

Cyber Security experts let people know how to stay safe this Cyber Monday(KTIV)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cyber Monday is here, and while it’s a great time to take advantage of deals, there are concerns experts are warning shoppers about.

Two professors from Texas A&M University Central Texas said supply chain issues and online security are two of the main concerns

Supply chain issues have been a worry for a while, and Dr. Ankita Singvhi, a visiting professor of accounting at TAMUCT, expects those challenges, along with the labor shortage, to affect online and in-store shopping.

Dr. Singvhi said she expects electronics to be impacted the most. While stores may have all the normal items, Dr. Singvhi said they may not have as many items in stock, so it’s important to take a look at shipping deadlines.

“Some of these items could be backordered, and some of these items could be not available for a while so it could cause some shipping delays is the way I look at it,” Dr. Singvhi said. “And because of the shipping issues it could reach the consumer a little bit later than what it should have, or could have, in the past.”

Dr. Abhijit Nag, an assistant professor of computer information systems at TAMUCT, said shopping online safely should be a priority.

Dr. Nag said when you’re online shopping, it’s important to make sure you’re putting in your credit card and delivery information on a secure website.

He said you can check that by making sure there is a lock in the top left of the website URL area.

Dr. Nag added you should also be sure to purchase from popular websites and do some research before buying to make sure it’s the right item.

“When they start shopping, they also always make sure that they compare the products and also with other competitive outlets to make sure that that is the right product,” Dr. Nag said. “And also please go through the description of the product because sometimes picture tells maybe a different story.”

Now if you’re worried about getting your items in time for the holidays, experts said it’s better to shop now or shop in store.

