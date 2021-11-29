Advertisement

Father held after 4 children, grandmother slain in California

The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.
The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four children and their grandmother have been found shot to death in a Southern California home, and the children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them.

The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement says deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds, and paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The department says the children’s father showed up at the Lancaster sheriff’s station and was arrested on suspicion of five murders after being interviewed by detectives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy has suffered a serious injury in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone County while...
Texas deputy survives crash while responding to call
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
FILE: Matthew McConaughey at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04...
Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor
Law enforcement officers in Bosque County are being commended for helping save a man's life...
Bosque County: Police rescue man crying for help after vehicles goes up in flames
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Bears earn spot in Big 12 Conference Title Game

Latest News

The omicron variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much about it...
COVID’s ‘not done with us’: Nations rush to contain omicron
FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old...
Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play Masters, dies at age 87
FILE - President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO