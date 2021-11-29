Advertisement

Nature in Lights, a Fort Hood holiday tradition, returns for 25th year

By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) Nature in Lights display has been twinkling for 25 years.

The Fort Hood holiday tradition is open to everyone and runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. until 11:00 pm until January 2, 2022. The display will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

The idea for Nature in Lights was to bring people into the park during its off-season.

With 58 displays, organizers were able to draw more than 100,000 visitors and knew this would be an ongoing success story. Since 1996, there have been three million guests who experienced the holiday lights show at night.

“Whether you have been here one year or ten years. You know what you’re going to get. You know what? It’s a fun experience. It’s a good escape,” said Dr. Peter Craig, Director of Fort Hood Family MWR.

“It’s a great thing to bring the family together around the Christmas time and especially the early days of COVID its COVID friendly. And it’s just a nice escape from what we’ve got going on. It’s distracting us in our daily lives,” said Craig.

This year, Nature in Lights is just over the 5.5-mile route with more than 130 displays.

All vehicles driving into BLORA on Monday through Wednesday evenings will receive a collector’s 14th edition Annual Nature in Lights ornament. This is limited to one per vehicle, while supplies last!

