REPORT: Cowboys Coach McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19, out for Thursday’s game against Saints

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints, due to testing positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys announced Sunday, they were going virtual with meetings this week with COVID-19 infections on the rise again within the team.

Schefter said a league source said up to eight positive cases on the Cowboys, including right tackle Terence Steele, Coach McCarthy confirmed Sunday.

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith will miss their second consecutive games.

Three more members of the staff are also out.

They are strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko and offensive assistant Scott Tolzien.

