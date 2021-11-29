Advertisement

Texas deputy survives crash while responding to call

A deputy has suffered a serious injury in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone County while responding to a call.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KBTX) - A deputy with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office suffered a serious injury Saturday night in a one-vehicle crash.

The following message was posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page: “Last night one of our deputies had a one vehicle accident while responding to a call. Thankfully the deputy is alive, but he did suffer an injury that is requiring surgery and will take time to recover and heal. We will continue to pray for the deputy and his family. We are also thankful for the many people that have reached out and offered to help. We would also like to thank the other first responders and law enforcement that came to help the deputy he is very grateful as are we.”

KBTX did reach out to ask where specifically the crash occurred. No other details about the crash were immediately available.

In nearby Freestone County, Sheriff J. Shipley wrote on Facebook, ”The FCSO asks that our citizens join us in prayer for one of our law enforcement brothers to the west, working for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Evans was involved in an accident last night for which he sustained injuries, one requiring surgery. He will be ok and recover by the grace of God, but prayers for complete and total healing, both mentally and physically, we know can be of comfort and assist in the process. Prayers for his family as well, as they will be a big part of his recovery. God bless you, Deputy Evans. The FCSO wishes you a speedy recovery.”

