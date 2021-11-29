Warmer temperatures rolling in this week

The big weather this story this week is a steady warming trend & much warmer than normal temperatures holding on over the next week. Highs through the workweek will stay in the 70s, and we could see highs make it into the upper 70s by the end of the workweek. Morning lows will steadily climb throughout the week as well. Tomorrow morning we will be in the cool 40s, but by Friday morning we may see some areas only drop down into the low 60s.

Our next cold front arrives on Saturday. With that front we may see a few spotty showers, but as of now the coverage of rain doesn’t look great. We will also see a slight dip in the temperatures with Saturday’s front, but we will likely continue to see warmer than normal temperatures through early next week. Another cold front looks to arrive during the middle of next week, and that front looks to possibly bring in some cooler than normal temperatures.

