The “Wild Lights” now on at Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - WACO, Texas – The Cameron Park Zoo kicked off its first holiday light show this weekend called

‘Wild Lights at the Zoo.’

More than a quarter of million-holiday lights are featured on the outdoor display decorating nearly the entire Zoo.

Trees with synchronized music, animals in their habitat, and fun photo-ops will get everyone into the wild Christmas spirit.

While walking on the wild side, Visitors will have a chance to get some hot cocoa and other holiday treats while you wait to meet with Santa Claus.

It’s magical, and people come through the sea during the daytime, and that is also magical when you see the animals,” said Terri Cox, Executive Director Cameron Park Zoological Society. ”At night, the animals are all tucked in their beds, and they’re sound asleep. But it turns into this wonderland, and you can see it on the kid’s faces. They’re having so much fun, and so are the adults.”

Admission to see the ‘Wild Lights at the Zoo.’ is $15.00 Adults 13+ while Children 3-12 years old $12.00.

All proceeds will help build the Zoo’s newest expansion project. This project includes a state-of-the-art Education and Veterinary Complex, African Hoof stock Barn, and African Penguin Habitat.

The Wild Lights will be at Cameron park zoo weekly Wednesday through Sunday nights, beginning November 26 through January 9.

